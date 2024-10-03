National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$56.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

