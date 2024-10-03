National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

