National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NHI opened at $82.39 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

