Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEOG opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Neogen has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,571.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

