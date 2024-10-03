NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 135,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 355,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPWR shares. Barclays cut their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,816 shares of company stock worth $3,173,161 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NET Power in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Company Profile



NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

