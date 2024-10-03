Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.03.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.