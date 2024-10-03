Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

