NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Releases Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

