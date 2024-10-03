Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 472.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.