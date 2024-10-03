Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

