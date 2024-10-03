Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading Up 4.2%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 39,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 119,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGNE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 37.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter worth about $802,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

