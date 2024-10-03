NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
