Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

FTV opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

