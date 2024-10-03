Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $32.37 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after buying an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,941,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,363,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $878.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.