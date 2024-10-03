Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser



Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

