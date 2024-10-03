Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

