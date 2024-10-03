Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.86 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

