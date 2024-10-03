Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 13,821 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.