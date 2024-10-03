Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

