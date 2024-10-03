Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 425 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

