Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,969 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,245 shares of company stock worth $4,296,237 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.