Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 650 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $80.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

