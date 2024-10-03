Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,908,000 after buying an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,634,000 after buying an additional 2,599,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.