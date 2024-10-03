New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,398 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $110.60 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

