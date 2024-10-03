New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in News by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.