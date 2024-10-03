New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 577,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 395,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Found Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Found Gold by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,337,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 462,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.