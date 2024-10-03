New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 577,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 395,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
New Found Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
