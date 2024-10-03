New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NMFCZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

