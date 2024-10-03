Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 76 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

