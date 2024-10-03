Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 86 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $186.42 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

