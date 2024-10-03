Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

