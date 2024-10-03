Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,998.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

