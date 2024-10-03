Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $522.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.