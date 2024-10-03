Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,618,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $189.72 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

