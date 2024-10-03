Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

