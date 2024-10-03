Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,547,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

NYSE SILA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

