Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 4.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

