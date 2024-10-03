Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,858 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.87 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.