Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.