Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $9,858,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,643,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $19,291,193. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $389.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $395.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

