NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $565.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

