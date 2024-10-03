NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,118,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

