NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 36,338 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.3 %

APH stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

