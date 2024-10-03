NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,229 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

