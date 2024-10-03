NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 184,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBND opened at $47.19 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

