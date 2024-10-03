NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,307,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

