NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

