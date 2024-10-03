NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $49,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

