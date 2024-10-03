NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 242,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

