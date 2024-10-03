NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 42,103 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

