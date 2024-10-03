NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 44,379 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 194.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,626,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

